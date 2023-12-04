Fallout TV Series Trailer Has Been Revealed

Fallout fans have been waiting for a long time now for that next mainline video game installment. However, before that new release happens, we have a TV series to hold us over. I’m sure you’re already well familiar with the fact Fallout is being adapted into a TV series, but if you missed out, the show is coming our way in April of next year. We’ve waited a little while now for the show to have its first trailer, but this past weekend, we got our first teaser trailer, giving us a small glimpse of what we can expect.

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer, which showcases our first vault dweller breaking out into the wasteland. So far, we know the premise is centered around vault dwellers leaving their safety and luxury a couple of hundred years after being sent below the surface. After a massive nuclear war wrecked the world, a new landscape awaits our dwellers. It’s a strange, bizarre, and hostile world with 1950s-esque decor. Beyond that, we’re left waiting to see where the narrative storyline takes us.

As mentioned, the first trailer can be viewed below. It’s a short video that comes in under three minutes long. With this trailer, we are given a look at some of the landscapes, vehicles, inhabitants of the wasteland, and even some characters that will likely play a big role in this first season. With Fallout being such a massive video game franchise, there are plenty of fans hopeful that the creators of this series will capture the same enjoyment that they had when playing through the games. After all, we saw The Last of Us have incredible success with its adaptation on HBO, so perhaps there’s a chance Fallout will be able to bring in views.

For now, we just have the first trailer. We’ll likely see more content and marketing materials to help highlight what exactly the first season will feature. At any rate, we know when to mark our calendars. Fallout is set to debut its first episode on April 12, 2024. This will be airing on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, which will likely have a weekly release, much like some other streaming series on Amazon Prime Video. But we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case as we approach the official release date. In the meantime, check out the first trailer for the series in the video embedded below.