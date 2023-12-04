Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Trailer Confirms Next Showcase

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The next installment to the beloved Dragon Age franchise has been in development since 2015, but it’s been a tough game to pull off. Years later, we’re still waiting for the game to make its arrival. However, to help celebrate Dragon Age Day, the folks at BioWare have released a new trailer to help tease the game more. Fortunately, that teaser also came with a confirmation as to when we can expect the full game to drop.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s latest teaser trailer gives players a small look into various regions, but it’s more concept images. We don’t have much actual gameplay footage quite yet. Instead, the focus is on various voiceovers that help paint some of the factions we might come across in this game. Beyond that, we’re still left in the dark. We might get more small marketing tidbits to help keep fans interested in the next installment of the Dragon Age franchise. However, the teaser ended with a confirmation of when the full game would be revealed to the public.

The new trailer ends by alerting fans that they can find the full reveal of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in the summer of 2024. So that means we probably won’t see anything related to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf during this week’s The Game Awards event. But at the very least, it looks like development has progressed enough that the developers are confident enough to set a reveal window for their upcoming game. So we have time to continue speculating as to what we might endure in this game before official details break.

Of course, this wasn’t the only recent tease BioWare offered. If you recall, it was just last month that we got the next set of teasers to reveal more of Mass Effect Epsilon. But those teasers offered even fewer details about the game for fans. There’s even some speculation that Mass Effect Epsilon is a game that won’t be ready until 2029. So we’re a long way off before we get the next Mass Effect game. Instead, it looks like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the main focus right now for the team at BioWare.