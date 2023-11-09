Could Mass Effect Epsilon Not Arrive Until 2029?

It’s been a big week for the fans of a certain Bioware RPG franchise, and no, it’s not the one with dragons. During N7 Day, which is the “traditional celebration day” for the franchise named after the special group a certain commander was in, Bioware hinted at many things for the fifth entry of its franchise. They also dropped several teasers for the word “Epsilon,” which seems to indicate the title will be called Mass Effect Epsilon. That’s unconfirmed, but many are rolling with it, especially since it’s the fifth letter in the Greek Alphabet and one of the rejected names for the franchise!

Regardless, one of the other things Bioware dropped was a small teaser that showcased a mysterious figure walking through a neon-lit street and pulling out a gun. No, people don’t think that’s Commander Shepherd, but it could be a big clue as to what the game will feature or at least look like. But the big question everyone has is, “When will the next game come out?”

That’s where insider Jeff Grubb comes into play. He posted a new episode of his show highlighting the many newsworthy items from developers like Bioware, Rockstar Games, and more and noted that currently, Mass Effect Epsilon is on the “same timeline” as Dragon Age Dreadwolf, which apparently means that it won’t be coming out until 2029!

Now, obviously, we can’t confirm that will happen, but it wouldn’t be the strangest thing to hear for various reasons. First, we all can recall certain games with teasers announced, and then we didn’t get the titles until several years later if we got them! Looking at you, Ubisoft. Second, while we did get a small teaser for things, that might have been made just to tide fans over and hope they’ll “hold on” to the franchise in certain ways while they make the title.

Based on statements from the Bioware team during N7 Day, they aim to have this game answer the fans’ questions about the Normandy Crew and what happened to them after the “canon ending” to the game. But that’s a big can of worms to open, and they even hinted that Commander Shepherd might not be as dead as some believe.

The problem here is that the Bioware we have now isn’t close to the one that made the original trilogy, and with many of those key people, the 4th entry was a mess in every sense of the word. So if they need that “extra time” to make the 5th entry better? Take it.