Take-Two CEO Will Not Speculate On GTA 6 Success

So it’s impossible for you to have missed the big news yesterday morning. Grand Theft Auto VI will have its first trailer released next month. This game has been highly anticipated for years. Ten years ago, we received the latest mainline installment, Grand Theft Auto V. While some games are taking far longer to develop than past generations of platforms, these long gaps between popular releases only help fuel the fire for fan expectations. The bar was set incredibly high with Grand Theft Auto V. So, does the CEO of Take-Two Interactive have expectations for just as big of a release with GTA 6?

Unfortunately, we won’t know as Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick is not putting much thought into it. Recently, Gamesindustry.biz had the chance to speak with Strauss since the big unveiling of Grand Theft Auto VI’s trailer debut. The publication pressed to find out Zelnick’s thoughts on the upcoming launch and if it’s safe to assume the publisher behind this franchise behemoth will build on the success of Grand Theft Auto V’s release. However, Zelnick says that they don’t set particular expectations for their future releases.

We don’t tend to set particular expectations for any future releases. Our job is to be the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company in the world. Strauss Zelnick – Gamesindustry.biz

Right now, the push from Take-Two Interactive is to give their labels the ability to create perfection. Giving the creatives the tools and ability to craft up these projects has allowed Take-Two to have eleven franchises that have each sold over five million units in individual releases, according to the CEO. Of course, Grand Theft Auto is on a different level than many video game franchises. It’s continued to bring in massive releases among quite a few controversies.

For some players, it’s hopeful that Grand Theft Auto VI is far better than Grand Theft Auto V. Ten years since the last installment is quite a lengthy gap. We know from past leaked content that we’re leaving Los Santos for Vice City. Beyond the change of scenery, it will be interesting to see what else has been updated. Rumors continue to flood the internet, such as Rockstar Games supposedly adjusting how players store their weapons in GTA 6. At the very least, we’ll get our first official look into the game in just a few weeks.