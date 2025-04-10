Titanfall 3 Leaker Says His Source Is “100 % Sure,” Here’s What He Was Told

Is Titanfall 3 really going to be a thing? It’s time for us to teach the controversy, as they say.

Yesterday, Jeff Grubb made it a point to clearly debunk the idea that this rumored title was in the works at all. As he argued, Respawn Entertainment has multiple projects on their plate as it is, and they would theoretically have not had enough time to have been secretly working on and finishing this game as well.

In light of that, one of the sources of the rumor, Osvaldatore, was asked if they were certain about their claims. He said this:

“Source is 100% sure about everything I was told minus the announcement/release dates, which I conveniently left out for this reason.”

So, Osvaldatore doesn’t just have details about this game, but he even has both a release date and an announcement date. Now, we should remember that Grubb is considered a credible source, but he has both gotten information correct and wrong on rumors before. As a games media person with both direct connections to game companies, and possibly some anonymous connections as well, Grubb may have a pipeline to what the industry is talking about. But he can’t account for every possibility, including that his sources won’t share this information to him, or that they don’t have any connection to that correct information either.

So, we are now in the position where we have to either believe Jeff Grubb, or the information from new people we haven’t heard of before, such as Osvaldatore. While most people would be inclined to believe Grubb, we don’t think Osvaldatore’s information can be completely disregarded either.

With that in mind, this is what Osvaldatore claims is going on with Titanfall 3:

Unreal Engine 5

Almost complete

Singleplayer campaign

Live service (with Battle Passes)

Main mode: Extraction

Other modes: TDM, Control, Arenas, “all Titanfall 2 classic modes”

Some returning Apex characters

Weather system

It’s also worth considering that EA CEO Andrew Wilson had previously stated that they were uninterested in making an Apex Legends 2. Since then, he had touted that Apex Legends would be getting a 2.0 upgrade instead, more Siege X than Overwatch 2.

But if an Apex Legends 2 is really out of the question, is it also a certainty that Respawn would not make a Titanfall 3? We can see this franchise now returning from a stronger place, not only because of the franchise’s stellar reputation, but because have organically built a parallel fanbase with Apex Legends.

Of course, arguing that Respawn and EA has a strong case to make a Titanfall 3 doesn’t mean that it’s actually happening. We will find out soon enough if this dream game becomes reality after all.