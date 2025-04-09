Titanfall 3 Rumors Are Completely Fake Says Credible Insider

Titanfall fans have been waiting for a new game for ages now. After 2016 saw the release of Titanfall 2, it’s become a dormant IP. Instead, Respawn Entertainment has been cooking up other games despite outcry for a new installment to this IP. A rumor has been circulating online that Titanfall 3 is nearing a release, with production wrapping up on the game. Unfortunately, that’s not happening, says one insider.

If you start to see rumors flooding the web about Titanfall 3, don’t look at them too closely. This comes from Jeff Grubb, who we’re finding out on GameSpot recently brought up the rumors on his podcast Game Breaking News.

During the podcast, Jeff Grubb stated that the rumors are not real. He does believe that there is probably a prototype in the works with a team tinkering on mechanics with titans in them. However, this is far from anything even close to being revealed. So, any rumors you heard about an announcement this year with a launch in 2026 are fake.

Respawn Entertainment might not have a Titanfall 3 game ready to hit the marketplace soon, but they have some games in the works. For instance, we know they are working on a Star Wars strategy game that should be featured this month. Likewise, we know they are working on a sequel to their previous Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Of course, there is also their popular battle royale game, Apex Legends, which is still heavily enjoyed today. However, if the studio manages to get into full production, a Titanfall 3 game might not be unveiled for a good while. That said, I’m sure there will be plenty of celebration among fans whenever we get official word that this franchise is getting a revival.