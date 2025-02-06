Apex Legends Is Getting A Major 2.0 Update

Apex Legends shocked the world when it surprisingly dropped into the marketplace back in 2019. The game was a huge hit for Respawn Entertainment, which previously brought out the Titanfall franchise. Of course, now they have been working through the Star Wars Jedi series. But that doesn’t mean they stopped supporting Apex Legends. This game continues to see updates, and it looks like a massive one is coming our way.

EA recently held a quarterly call with investors, during which the CEO, Andrew Wilson, commented on the company’s inner workings. The hot topic right now has been Battlefield. We just got the official news of Battlefield Labs, where the focus will be on players getting access to test out the upcoming game. With four studios working on this next iteration, EA is hopeful to make more than just a splash when it finally lands in the market.

One key way of ensuring that this next game is a hit would be listening to fan feedback through these various tests. However, that’s not the only game investors were interested in. Apex Legends came up in conversation. Andrew admitted that the progress was not what they would have liked to have seen recently with this game, despite developers continuing to support the community with content and quality-of-life updates.

The second phase, I think I’ve talked about this before, is we do believe there will be a time where need to do a more meaningful update of Apex as a broad game experience. and the team is diligently working on that. You should imagine we probably wouldn’t drop that on top of a Battlefield launch. And so from a timing standpoint, our thinking right now is that, that would exist post Battlefield. And then on a longer-term time horizon, again, these franchises that exist at this level and have this much fan love don’t come along all that often. What I think we’ve demonstrated as a company is an ability to build franchises that that last 10, 20, 30 years and growing. Our expectation is Apex will be also one of those franchises and that some time on a longer-term time horizon, there will be an even bigger, more meaningful update to that broader game experience and Apex 2.0, if you will. This will not be the final incarnation of Apex. So team remains incredibly committed. We continue to invest behind the core community who continues to play the numbers in the tens of millions of players. – Andrew Wilson

However, there are plans to release a significant update to the game. It would be more broad in terms of the gameplay experience and could even be considered an Apex Legends 2.0 release. However, this wouldn’t be the final incarnation of the game. Instead, it’s a major update to hopefully keep more players logging in regularly as developers continue chipping away with new updates.

Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while for this update to land. It’s already been stated that they won’t deliver this game update alongside the launch of Battlefield. Still, we can expect this Apex Legends 2.0 drop after the next Battlefield game makes its way out to the public.