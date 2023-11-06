Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumor Claims There’s A Big Change For Weapons

There’s no shortage of rumors flooding the internet when it comes to the video game industry. This is especially true for some of the biggest anticipated releases. Grand Theft Auto 6 is constantly a subject rumored and discussed online. Rockstar Games last released a new mainline installment for the franchise back in 2013, so we’re well overdue for a new installment. But outside of Rockstar Games only unveiling that they are working on the next game, we haven’t seen anything official on the title quite yet. Fortunately, several leaks emerged online, giving some players a look at what the game will entail.

Those early leaks were from a build far from being ready for the public. So we’re still left waiting on the first official reveal. But the latest rumor that is spreading online today deals with weapons. Thanks to Dexerto, we’re finding out that a new rumor suggests we might see Rockstar Games change up how weapons are handled in Grand Theft Auto 6. The idea stems back to Red Dead Redemption 2, which can lend some credibility to the rumor. After all, we do see Rockstar Games expand on ideas across their titles.

If you recall Red Dead Redemption 2, players typically didn’t carry all of their weapons. Instead, players could carry so many weapons and leave some weapons to swap on their saddle. That could be something we might see in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6. The rumor is that we’ll see the same concept where players might have to leave some weapons on their vehicle or some other storage system. That might make it challenging to decide on what weapons you will want with you at any given time.

Likewise, this might make things more immersive where you can’t carry every weapon on your person. However, some players might prefer the ease of swapping weapons they collected on the fly. Unfortunately, this is just a rumor, and nothing has been confirmed from Rockstar Games yet. In fact, we’re still waiting to see if Rockstar Games does reveal the next Grand Theft Auto installment sometime this year. With it being November, we don’t have long to go before we’re in 2024. So some fans have pointed towards a possibility that we’ll get a reveal during this year’s The Game Awards. All we can do is wait and see if this is the case or not.