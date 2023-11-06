Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Feature Gang Territories

There’s never any shortage of video game rumors. We see them constantly, and while some prove to be accurate, others fall short of the finalized product. One of the games that consistently sees rumors flood the internet nonstop is Grand Theft Auto 6. This game is incredibly anticipated, and I’m sure the amount of hype built up for this title has only added stress to those involved with the production. It’s been over ten years since we saw a new Grand Theft Auto game release into the marketplace. However, a series of leaks that came out online last year are still talked about today.

Now, those leaks that appeared online last year were not finalized products or features. These were alpha builds of the game, allowing developers to test some aspects of the gameplay experience. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from digging into the files and footage in hopes of uncovering some information about the next installment. Some of these features might get scrapped, but one feature that was recently brought up again on Comicbook.com has fans talking. It looks like the rumor stems back to a Reddit post where we get more of the same details discussed from those early leaked clips.

For instance, the aspect that might excite fans is the return to Gang Wars. If you recall, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas had gang territories, which might make a return. The debug menu from one of these leaked clips highlights Factions, Groups, Combat Style, and some general details regarding in-game factions. It’s being rumored that we might see players having to fight off some rival gangs and claim territories.

That could be a feature more centered around the storyline of the game or perhaps a side activity. It’s tough to say right now as, again, these are just rumors, and nothing has been officially confirmed by the development team quite yet. In fact, there was a rumor earlier today that suggested we would see a change in how weapons are stored in Grand Theft Auto 6. We don’t know if we’ll get a reveal for this game within the year. We’re already in November. However, next month, we have The Game Awards, and that could be an event where the game is officially revealed to the public. For now, all we can do is wait and see.