Max Payne 1&2 Remake Gets Update from Remedy

With a budget like this, we have big expectations.

Remedy Entertainment’s latest business review is shining some light on the Max Payne 1&2 Remake, which we now know is scheduled to enter full production over the next few months. This comes shortly after the project entered the ‘production readiness stage,’ which seems like a good sign for fans anxious to return to the popular titles.

Max Payne was released for PC in July 2001 and was ported to the PlayStation 2 and Xbox by Rockstar Games in 2001. Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne was released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 2 in 2003. Both have been cited as some of the greatest video games ever made.

The Max Payne 1&2 Remake project was first announced in 2022 as a rebuilt title combining both games into one singular game.

“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games in the official press release. “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”

In March, the development team revealed that the game’s budget was “a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2,” which had an estimated development cost of 50 million dollars.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala in the same press release. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Taking a glance at the development plan for Max Payne 1&2 Remake, we can estimate a release window of mid-late 2026 if all goes to plan. The title is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.