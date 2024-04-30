Rumor: All The Sega And Atlus Remakes Are Coming To Switch 2

On the strength of Midori's track record, this is great news for Nintendo's next platform.

Midori has brought back the Switch 2 hype machine once again.

She shared this statement on Twitter, matter of factly:

“Every Atlus and Sega remake is also releasing on Switch 2.”

Last year, Sega announced their 5 upcoming remakes, of Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage. Subsequently, their Atlus studio recently released Persona 3 Reload. Midori has also previously revealed upcoming remakes or ports of Persona and Persona 2.

Sega is going all in on the comeback of their classic games, and with the rumored return of the first two Persona games, are also honoring Atlus’ legacy. It isn’t necessarily a surprise that these games would be coming to the Switch successor.

Sega has become close with Nintendo since they left the hardware business, with some exclusive titles, like Sonic and Mario at the Olympic Games, providing them with reliable steady hits through the years.

But perhaps more important than that, in this discussion, is that these are precisely the kinds of games that Nintendo fans would want to play. This is a combination of Nintendo fans being willing to play modern games that don’t push the tech in terms of graphics and performance, and also Nintendo fans generally being older gamers, who would play older games and their remakes.

But what we’re looking at here is a potential eight titles that are guaranteed to come to Nintendo’s next console. If there were worries that Nintendo would be missing out on third party support, they already have a solid commitment for it with Sega.

We know that Nintendo always sells their platforms on the strength of their first party titles, but the Switch seemed to have been a breakthrough on getting more third parties on board. The Switch launched with a Steam like gold rush for indie studios, who initially filled the gap on 3rd party games. This gold rush itself also peaked and then fizzled out, in the same ways it happened in Steam, perhaps only more quickly.

But the bigger studios slowly came back to the platform, as the realization set in that they were missing out on big money on the platform. The Switch received a slow trickle of big AAA games, such as the impossible ports of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Doom Eternal. More recent years saw the return of the WWE 2K video games, and EA’s sports games, annualized releases, to the platform too.

That these remakes are all coming to Switch 2 also suggests that the platform with its rumored T239 chip, and other rumored components, will have enough in them to run current generation titles, at least to a point. That may be enough to get 3rd parties on board in a big way, since the GameCube days.

So that’s everything suggested by Midori’s one statement. We’ll have to wait and see how true it all is, but as we know, Midori’s track record is peerless.