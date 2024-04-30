Tekken 8 Reveals Season One Roadmap

A second DLC character is on the way, along with free updates this summer.

The Season One roadmap for Tekken 8 has been revealed, with the game’s next DLC character finally teased in a new trailer. Lidia Sobieski, the prime minister of Poland, will be available with early access for Character Year 1 Pass owners, though no exact date has been revealed just yet.

Check out the full Season One trailer below:

Along with Lidia, players can expect more free updates this summer, including battle adjustments. More details about these changes were posted to X today.

“Gradual balance adjustments will be implemented, first in Patch 1.04 (scheduled on May 8th) and then in Patch 1.05 (scheduled in June),” the post reads. It continues to explain that characters not fully demonstrating their unique characteristics and strengths will be fixed.

1⃣ Some characters do not fully demonstrate their unique characteristics & strengths.

2⃣ Some characters have high combo damage or perform above the balance curve.

3⃣ Players are often forced to attack unilaterally, making it difficult to take advantage of defensive techniques. — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) April 30, 2024

Photo mode will also be added to Tekken 8 soon, along with a new stage, the Seaside Resort. A new story featuring Eddy Gordo will be introduced this fall.

Earlier this month, players spoke out against Tekken 8‘s Tekken Fight Pass. The slew of microtransactions introduced after fans spent $70 on the base game has many feeling as though they were catfished, now pressured to spend real money on new outfits and other in-game accessories.

Tekken 8 was released on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Extensive updates are planned for the newest entry to the series, including even more DLC characters and crossovers. In March, Eddy Gordo was introduced as the first DLC character, with two more additional characters scheduled to be added as part of the first season.