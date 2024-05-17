Ghost of Tsushima Is PlayStation’s 4th Biggest Launch on Steam

Ignore the negative reviews--the game runs very well on the Steam Deck.

The Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima was finally released on PC yesterday and attracted nearly 60,000 concurrent players on Steam, a very decent showing for a PlayStation title. The port was developed by Nixxes in collaboration with the original studio behind the hit action-adventure game Sucker Punch Productions.

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima is the first game to feature the new PlayStation overlay. Players who sign in to their PSN accounts on PC will be able to earn trophies.

To date, the top ten peak concurrent player counts for PlayStation games on Steam can be seen below:

Helldivers 2 (458,709) God of War (73,529) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (66,436) Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (59,244) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (56,557) Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (56,557) The Last of Us Part I (36,496) Days Gone (27,450) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (13,539) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (10,851)

In first place is Helldivers 2, which sold 12 million copies in its first three months.

A patch for the game released earlier this month addressed issues and prepped the game for crossplay functionality, but caused some stuttering and hitching issues on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This has since been remedied.

Released for the PlayStation 4 in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima has been a massive success, selling over 10 million copies on PlayStation to date.

The game was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020 and won four awards at the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, including Adventure Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.