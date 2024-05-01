Ghost of Tsushima Patch Causing Framerate Issues

The team at Sucker Punch is already hard at work on the problem.

Only a few weeks away from the release of Ghost of Tsushima on PC, Sucker Punch just released a surprise update to address some irritating issues and prepare the game for Crossplay functionality. This comes after the developers announced that they wouldn’t be updating the game anymore back in 2022.

Check out the brief patch notes for Patch 2.19 below:

Added initial support for Crossplay services for the upcoming PC release on May 16th.

An XP issue at rank 999 in Legends was corrected.

An exploit allowing an extra player on two-person teams has been removed.

Additional fixes.

Unfortunately, while the update seems to be a net positive, it has introduced some serious stuttering and hitching issues on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sucker Punch has already promised that they are looking into the framerate issue, though it’s unclear when a fix will be implemented.

In April, PlayStation announced that it would begin offering trophy support on PC starting on May 16 with the release of Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut. The port will be the first game to feature the new PlayStation overlay and players who sign in to their PSN accounts on PC will be able to earn trophies.

First released in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Ghost of Tsushima has been a massive success for PlayStation, selling over 10 million copies to date. It was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020 and won four awards at the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, including Adventure Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction.

Ghost of Tsushima will be released on PC on May 16, 2024.