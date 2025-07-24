Silent Hill Future Games Roadmap Teased By Insider

The Silent Hill franchise experienced a brief hiatus. Likewise, the latest games from the franchise at the time failed to hit expectations with Konami or fans. Now that the franchise has been given a second chance at life, we’re thankful that Bloober Team at least delivered. Silent Hill 2’s remake was a huge hit, and it has left fans anticipating future games in the series.

We are aware that several projects are currently underway. For instance, we know this year we’re getting Silent Hill F, a brand-new entry to the series. Furthermore, there were already teasers on a game called Silent Hill Townfall, and more recently, the remake of the original installment. However, the release dates for some of these games have yet to be unveiled.

Future Silent Hill Games Release Roadmap

One insider with a significant following is Dusk Golem. If you’re a fan of the Resident Evil franchise, then you’ve likely heard of this insider. They have a good track record for that IP, but they have also revealed some details about the Silent Hill franchise in the past.

Recently, the insider took to X and revealed that, to the best of their knowledge, Silent Hill’s original game remake entered development approximately three years ago. They went on to say that the current planned schedule, which they are currently guessing, would be as follows.

Speculated Silent Hill Games Roadmap

Silent Hill F 2025

Silent Hill Townfall 2026

Silent Hill 1 Remake 2027

Silent Hill (Internal Game Development) 2028

That’s all subject to change. We’ll just have to wait and see if this comes to fruition. However, another game project that fans have been waiting for an official reveal is the DLC for Silent Hill 2, Born From A Wish. That’s a small campaign for the game, but it hasn’t been confirmed to be in the works yet. According to Dusk Golem, they believe its still being worked on.

Of course, it could be a DLC release planned for when Silent Hill 2 is eventually released on the Xbox Series X/S platform. That could spark players’ interest back into the game again, along with Xbox players who would finally get a chance to dive into this remake. But again, like the release roadmap for the franchise, we’ll just have to wait and see if this actually comes to fruition.