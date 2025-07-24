New PS5 System Update Further Adds Anticipation Over A New PlayStation Handheld

The PlayStation 5 is getting up there in age. It might be surprising to consider that, for some, it may have felt like the PlayStation 5 just launched. But we’re not far out now before we start seeing what the next-generation PlayStation platform will offer players. One aspect that has been popular among the online community is a handheld offering.

Sony has dabbled in handhelds in the past. We even have the PlayStation Portal this generation. That’s less of a dedicated handheld and more of a means to stream games from your PS5 console over to the device. However, we can look back at the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita, which were part of Sony’s previous attempts.

A new update for the PlayStation 5 has left some wondering if this is a move to prepare for the rumored PlayStation handheld Sony has in the works. While nothing is official just yet, here’s what has some fans wondering if there’s something in the works.

PlayStation 5 Update Potentially Ideal For A New Handheld Release

A new PlayStation 5 update was recently showcased on the official PlayStation Blog. What has generated so much interest among handheld releases is the upcoming Power Saver mode. Essentially, this new system update will allow players to adjust the power consumption of the PlayStation 5. For supported games, the console will draw less power to run them.

Officially, Sony is making this move to help achieve its plan of eventually reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. However, as a Reddit post pointed out, this could also be a clue to a previous rumor from Moore’s Law Is Dead.

If you don’t recall, the report suggested that a new handheld device was being developed, to be released alongside the launch of the PlayStation 6. It would be a weaker version of the PlayStation 6, but it would be capable of running select PlayStation 5 games. Essentially, these games would need patches to run with less power, something that’s being done right now with the PlayStation 5.

Again, this is all rumor right now, as we are waiting for an official announcement. That said, everyone seems to be getting on this handheld trend. We have a variety of PC handhelds, and Nintendo is sticking with its hybrid console setup with the Switch 2. Now we’re just waiting to see if Sony is interested in providing their means for players who want to play on the go.