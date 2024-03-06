Ghost of Tsushima PC Port Officially Revealed

Just yesterday, we reported about an industry insider claiming a port for Ghost of Tsushima would be coming to the PC platform. While the industry insider had made credible claims previously, we had to take this news as nothing more than a rumor. Fortunately, the news has officially broken, and we can expect this game to land on the PC this May.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Nixxes Software confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will be arriving on the PC platform this May 16, 2024. For those unaware, Nixxes Software is a studio that Sony purchased to help bring their line of PlayStation games to the PC platform. We’ve seen the company deliver several games to the PC platform already. Some of the past works include Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Now, we can add another port to their growing list. This will also mark the first time a game from the talented folks at Sucker Punch Productions will be arriving on the PC. With that said, since this game is coming to the PC platform, some additional adjustments have been made to the game so PC players can take advantage of their system setup and capabilities.

For instance, we know that there will be unlocked frame rates, several options to tweak the graphic settings, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls. We also know that there will be support for both ultrawide monitor support and those that have a triple monitor setup. So that should be reassuring. This gameplay experience will look great if you use a standard monitor or something more expansive like triple monitors.

This is also the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut version of the game. That means you’ll get the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the online multiplayer Legends mode. Since this game has been made available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console platforms, it’s not surprising to see the game finally get a PC port release. In other news regarding Ghost of Tsushima, we recently reported that there is potentially a sequel reveal set to be coming later this year.