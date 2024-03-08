Gameranx

Is Helldivers II Coming to Xbox?

Helldivers II may be a Sony exclusive but that doesn't necessarily mean that its locked to Sony systems forever.

Helldivers II

Console exclusives have long been one of the most pivotal avenues to success in the gaming industry. While nearly every console throughout history has had a laundry list of great exclusives, things have grown especially competitive in recent years as console makers like Sony and Microsoft have been snapping up the exclusive rights to one series after another.

Naturally, this leaves many gamers who are itching to play the addictive online squad shooter Helldivers II wondering if the popular online game will be coming to other consoles. So, is there a chance that the sequel to Helldivers will be coming to the Xbox one of these days? Read on for our two cents on one of the burning questions about the third-person shooter.

Is There Any Chance That Helldivers II Could Come to Xbox?

Helldivers II was developed by Arrowhead Studios, who have been quite adamant recently that they won’t be acquired by Sony and become a second-party insider developer for the video game giant. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s much of a chance that the spacefaring sequel could find itself on Microsoft’s little black box.

This is because Sony Interactive Entertainment published the game themselves. Unfortunately, that doesn’t offer a lot of hope that the new Helldivers game will be coming to Xbox for a few reasons. The main one, of course, is that the game is incredibly popular and that, with this in mind, it wouldn’t necessarily be advantageous for Sony to hand it off to their biggest rival in the business.

On the other hand, this comes with the obvious caveat that Sony has been open to moving exclusives over to PC in recent years. In fact, Helldivers II even launched on PC the very same day that it was released on the PS5. Still, that doesn’t mean the game is going to come to Xbox, as Sony doesn’t seem to see the PC scene as nearly as much of a threat as the Xbox.

While we can’t predict the future, and businesses sometimes take big leaps with their marketing and financial strategies, anyone who has booted up this game even once will have noticed the PlayStation Studios logo that pops up almost immediately. For these reasons, it doesn’t seem likely that the new Helldivers will be making its Xbox debut any time soon. On the contrary, it seems pretty unlikely that it ever will.

