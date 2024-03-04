Helldivers II: How to Get and Use Boosters

What the heck is that little hexagon next to your stratagems on the mission load out in Helldivers II? Time to find out.

Before you start every mission in Helldivers II, you’ll have to take a moment to select four stratagems to equip for your next series of tasks. Each one goes in a square slot at the bottom of the screen, but what about the fifth slot? Well, it turns out that the hexagon has its own unique purpose. Furthermore, once you realize how to fill it with a booster, you’re going to have another advantage that helps you to stand out from the pack in this competitive squad shooter.

How to Get and Use Boosters in Helldivers II

The first thing you’re probably wondering is how to get your grubby mitts on one of those boosters for yourself. Well, it turns out that the answer to that is simple enough once you’ve made a certain amount of progress in the game. In fact, once you’ve spent enough War Bonds to unlock the third page of the game’s battle pass, you’re ready to get cracking.

On page 3, you’ll notice that there is an unlockable option called Hellpod Space Optimization. That’s the first booster that you can unlock, but there are several more that you’ll eventually acquire as well. We’ll list them in order, as well as their functions, below.

Hellpod Space Optimization: Your Helldiver will emerge from their crash landing with a full stock of weapons, grenades, and stim packs at the start of the mission. This booster costs 15 War Bonds and is unlocked on page 3. Vitality Enhancement: You may have noticed your character getting injured from time to time in Helldivers II. This booster helps you to avoid that, and it works as a buff for everyone on your team, which is a nice bonus. It can be found on page 4 for 20 War Bonds. UAV Recon Booster: This booster expands the radar radius of all players on your team. It comes in at a hefty 60 War Bonds and can be found on page 6. Stamina Enhancement: The fourth booster can be unlocked on page 7 for 75 War Bonds. It increases the size of the stamina bar and how fast it refills once depleted. Muscle Enhancement: This booster allows you to quickly overcome environmental hazards and move more quickly while on missions. It costs 70 War Bonds and can be found on page 9. Increased Reinforcement Budget: You’ll find this one on page 10 for a whopping 150 War Bonds. It expands the amount of allowable reinforcements that you can call down in any one mission.

Finally, as for how to equip them, you do so the same way as stratagems with a couple of small caveats. First of all, some missions won’t allow you to equip them for some reason. Secondly, you often won’t be able to use them if you’re joining a mission in progress. Otherwise, though, pick your poison and get back to bombing fuel silos and fighting robots with the best of ’em.