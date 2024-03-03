Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Custom Valkyrie & Gigatrice | Ch. 7 Bosses

Take an extended trip through the Corel Mountains with two big bosses in Chapter 7. In this section, we’re taking on the Custom Valkyrie and the Gigatrice — the Custom Valkyrie similar to a boss encountered late in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The flying drone spews flames all over the arena, before cooling off to recharge. When it’s cooling, that’s your best shot to really damage this monster. The Gigatrice is even more complicated — the monster summons tornadoes that can be imbued with elemental magic. Hit those tornadoes with fire, thunder, blizzard or aera to transform them into swirling damage-dealing weapons. Lure Gigatrice into its own tornado to knock it out of the sky. Learn more about each boss with the full guide below.

Boss: Custom Valkyrie

Weakness : Thunder / Wind

: Thunder / Wind Exploit elemental weaknesses and deal high damage to pressure it. While it is using Cooling Protocol, it is more susceptible to pressure.

For this battle, you’ll be locked to Cloud, Aerith and Red XIII. Prepare by equipping Thunder Materia and setting your Synergy Abilities so Cloud, Aerith and Red XIII can work together. Using Synergies can help greatly in the fight. The right Synergies can give your party infinite MP for a short period. Very useful here.

As the weaknesses suggest, the Custom Valkyrie can be pressured while it is using Cooling Protocol. Use Thundara while it is cooling to pressure. Alternatively, you can use Firebolt Blade but this is less likely to knock the Valkyrie into a pressured state.

While it’s cooling, use multiple hits of Thunder and Aero to pressure it. Even outside of cooling, you can pressure it by exploiting elemental weaknesses. This is a slow boss fight that can take some time. Don’t forget to set and use those Synergy abilities. They’ll speed up this fight considerably.

Boss: Gigatrice

Weakness : Fire / Bio

: Fire / Bio Deal damage mid-air to pressure it and force it to the ground. You can also pressure by targeting its cyclones with elemental magic. Hit the Cyclone with any elemental spell, then lure it into the tornado. When it charges it will crash into the ground.

Yuffie, Barret and Tifa join forces to fight the Gigatrice. This huge bird has one annoying gimmick that’s tough to explain. Equip everyone with different elemental Materia. You’ll also want to unlock Yuffie’s Elemental Ninjutsu ability. This one is very important.

The Gigatrice circles the skies. Activate Yuffie’s Fire Ninjutsu and throw your star at Gigatrice. When it is flying high, you’ll deal bonus pressure damage — it can be staggered relatively easily in this stage of the fight.

In Phase 2, the Gigatrice will summon massive tornadoes. The only way to pressure Gigatrice at this point is to target the tornadoes with Elemental Materia. It doesn’t matter what kind. Use Fire, Thunder, Blizzard or Aero on the different tornadoes that appear. Because you don’t need to deal high damage, even weak or free elemental abilities can be used here.

Once a tornado has been hit with elemental damage, it will mimic the element — any element will pressure Gigatrice. The more tornados you imbue with elemental damage, the more likely Gigatrice will fly into it and crash into the ground. This gimmick can be a little tricky to wrap your head around, but using it makes this boss fight much easier.