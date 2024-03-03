Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Grasptropod | Ch. 6 Boss

Another silly sequence gets a total remix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — Hojo’s beach vacation gets dark when he summons his Grasptropod to kidnap your party. After earning points and unlocking new outfits for a little summer fun, the Grasptropod interrupts and starts snatching black robed men. This mechanical monstrosity is your only real threat in Chapter 6 and leads to recruiting Yuffie. She’ll help out and make a seemingly impossible boss easier.

Boss: Grasptropod

Weakness : Thunder

: Thunder Resistance : Ice

: Ice Inflicting enough damage or landing synergy skills and synergy abilities will pressure it. After a certain amount of time, it will use missiles and drones to capture targets. After using Breakneck Spin, it will overheat, rendering it temporarily inoperative.

Encountered in Chapter 6 at the end of Costa Del Sol, Dr. Hojo summons an experimental machine to menace the party. This giant squid has multiple stages — more of a cinematic battle than a true challenge, you’ll still want to prepare ahead of time.

To decide who fights the Grasptropod, you’ll need to decide who to help before the battle begins. If you help Barret and Aerith, they’ll join Cloud. You’ll mostly be using Cloud solo for this boss fight. Prepare by equipping Cloud with Thunder Materia.

For the first phase of the fight, Synergy Skills / Abilities will pressure it. But eventually the Gastropod will capture your allies and force Cloud to fight solo. At this point, you’ll need to wait for it to start spinning wildly. After it spins, it will temporarily shut down and give you time to attack.

During the Cloud phase, take the fight slow. Evade its wide-range attacks — before long, Cloud will be captured. Yuffie appears to save the day and free him, but you’ll still need to continue the rest of the fight solo. It will also gain a massive cannon.

After it spins with Breakneck Spin, use Braver and other powerful attacks to cripple the Left and Right Cylinders on the Grasptropod. This will greatly pressure it and deal high damage. Destroy both cylinders to end the fight and complete the chapter.