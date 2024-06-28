Rocket League has gotten a brand new update, including some new fixes to the game that players will be happy tho see. Rocket League has gotten even more love lately as all of the skins, cars, and other items are transferable to Fortnite, where players can have cars within the Fortnite battle royale as well as Rocket Racing which is a Mario Kart style game that the catalog offers.

Below is a full list of the patch notes for Rocke League this week.

PATCH NOTES V2.41

v2.41 includes multiple bug fixes, including the return of Dropshot, Hoops, Rumble, and Snow Day Tournaments.

Version: Rocket League v2.41

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 6/25/2024, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

BUG FIXES

Fixed multiple bugs blocking Dropshot, Hoops, Rumble, and Snow Day Tournament scheduling

Fixed a bug blocking Hoops Custom Tournament creation

Added a minimum size for Nameplates to ensure visibility

Fixed aliasing issues on Salty Shores (Salty Fest)

Salty Shores (Salty Fest) should now appear in Competitive Playlists

Fixed a bug preventing the correct visual effects from appearing on multiple Wheels

Armorer and Boba Fett Decals correctly appear in player inventories

Fixed a visual bug with the Psypher Trail

Fixed a visual bug with the Front Row Rocket Boost

Fixed an unlock issue with the Nissan Fairlady Z Wheels

Fixed multiple bugs tied to the Item Shop UI

Rocket League is available for free on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.