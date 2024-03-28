X-Men and Star Wars Crossovers Imminent For Rocket League?

While we don’t talk about it as much as we used to, Rocket League is still one of the most fun and longest-lasting video game titles. It’s still alive and kicking after many years of updates and improvements, and the team behind it has no intention of slowing down. They’re absolutely the “bar” for making a game and improving it over time versus just cranking out a sequel for some “easy cash.” Plus, like certain other games we know, they are all about having crossovers with other franchises so they can get even cooler rides and items for players to use.

A leaker posted on Twitter that two new crossovers are coming, and coming soon at that! The first one will be a crossover with the X-Men, and then there’s going to be a Mandalorian-style crossover coming in May.

Rocket League is getting two new collaborations:



– X-Men Bundle: April 23

– Beskar (Star Wars) Bundle: May 3



Many Rocket League cars are also coming to Fortnite nowadays, so maybe these will be part of new FN collaborations, too? 👀



(Info by @SamLeakss & @RocketPlanetGG) pic.twitter.com/AHQ6ToqY3H — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 27, 2024

While, at first, these might seem like random crossovers, the timing is actually rather poignant.

For the X-Men, they just had a revival of their beloved animated series from the 90s drop on Disney+. Not only is the show getting massive praise from fans and critics alike, but many are also calling it one of the best revivals ever and one of the best animated series currently out there for fans to watch. So you’ll want to watch that show whether you’re new or an “old hand” with the X-Men. As such, it’s totally fair for Rocket League to want to bring in the “merry band of Mutants” into their game.

Granted, they likely will have to go a bit custom for the rides as the X-Men are more of the “flying around” kind of crew than driving, but we’re sure the team can come up with something.

As for the Star Wars crossover, that one, titled the “Beskar Bundle,” undoubtedly will tie into The Mandalorian series and give players the chance to pimp out their rides Mando-style, the series is what emphatically saved the franchise since it also arrived on Disney+, and the show was so popular that it got announced to be receiving the movie treatment earlier this year! Thus, they want to capitalize on it.

Not to mention, using the now-iconic metal from the universe to make special cars will undoubtedly give them a unique look. Another thing to consider here is that there will likely be other items that you can put on your cars that will represent the two franchises.

Either way, fans will have fun if these crossovers prove to be true.