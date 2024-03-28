Metacritic Reveals Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Heads Up Ten Best-Reviewed Games Of 2024

Some of the others on the list may surprise you.

Can you believe it’s almost the end of March? Hard to fathom, right? Weren’t we JUST talking about 2024 in the context of it “just arriving” and wondering what all the video games that would come out this year would be like? Time flies when you’re having fun or writing about controversies within the gaming space! Regardless, we’re going to focus on the positive right now and talk about Metacritic. They have diligently been posting aggregate review scores for every major and indie title in 2024 so far, and unsurprisingly, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth currently stands on top of the rankings.

Why is this unsurprising? First off, it was one of the most anticipated games of the year and a follow-up to the first entry in the “remake saga” by Square Enix. In short, if they had screwed up Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, no one would’ve forgiven them. True, not everyone is “satisfied” with the game’s ending, but that can be chalked up to “player feelings” and not “game quality.” Just about everyone agrees that the title is incredible with its open world, side quests, and how you can have Cloud and Tifa finally…well, spoilers.

So, who is on the rest of the Top 10? With a score of 90, it’s Balatro! What’s that? Well, it’s a card game. No, as in a literal, old-school-style card game. Look it up; it might surprise you. No.3 goes to The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which also shouldn’t be that surprising given how Naughty Dog handles their remasters and remakes.

No.4 is Tekken 8, which is a bit ironic because while fans loved the game when it arrived in late January, a month later, feelings have soured thanks to odd choices with microtransactions. No.5 is Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth, a game that fans have been rejoicing over ever since they got it due to how much fun they’re having.

The PC port of Horizon Forbidden West drops in at No. 6, followed by Persona 3 Reload at No.7. The latter was a full-on remake and reaffirmed why Atlus is doing its best to continue its franchise while also reviving what came before.

No.8 goes to Qomp 2, No.9 is held by Dragon’s Dogma 2, and finally, Unicorn Overlord comes in at No.10 with a score of 87. In fact, these last three entries all have a score of 87.

2024 is still young, so who knows what will insert themselves into this ranking by the time the year is done.