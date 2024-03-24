Unicorn Overlord: How To Increase Your Unit Size & Cap

Leading the Liberation is no easy task in Unicorn Overlord. You are but a handful of upstart rebels facing off against an Empire that has conquered the continent. The war is going to be long, and you are going to need as many people fighting by your side if you wish to win when all is said and done.

Unfortunately, Unicorn Overlord is also very happy with starving you of manpower in the early game. Expanding your units and growing your army will be a constant goal when playing, but you won’t be able to command the hearts of Fevrith without proving yourself first.

How To Expand Your Units – Unicorn Overlord

Expanding your units requires two things – Renown and Honour. Both resources are earned through combat and the completion of quests. Gather enough Renown and you will gain Renown Ranks. Each Rank will grant a boon, and these are typically an increase in Unit Size.

Honour on the other hand is used to actually purchase those upgrades. You might have the ability to command a 10-unit army, but if you don’t have the funds, you aren’t going to lead much of anything.

Over the course of the game, you will gain the ability to command more units in addition to being able to have more members per unit. The latter is of vital importance as this lets you more freely customise your units and create wacky combinations of classes.

You will need to reach Renown Rank A if you want a squad of 5, and this will take you tens of hours to attain.

Cost To Expand Your Units

Expanding your army is not very expensive early on. It will set you back anywhere from 10 to 50 Honours to get things up and running, but the larger your unit, the more that cost will increase. Eventually, you will be staring down a bill of 200 Honours, and that is far more difficult to gather than your initial investment of 10.

Benefits Of Expanding Your Units

Expanding your units lets you pack more people into them. A Hoplite protecting a Hunter might be enough when you first start but don’t expect that to carry you forever. As your units expand, you will be able to make more powerful (and more varied) combinations. There are 60+ classes in Unicorn Overlord, and mixing and matching them is a huge part of the fun.

You will spend a large part of the game with units containing around 4 members. This is where things really start to shine. The aforementioned Hoplite+Hunter combo can now morph into a Hoplite protecting a Witch, and Shaman, and a Griffon Knight, giving you more options in battle.

When To Expand Your Units – Unicorn Overlord

A general rule here is to have a small number of big units, and then slowly grow from there. We recommend having 5-6 units unlocked and then expand them all to 4-man units. This will give you plenty to mess around with in the early/mid-game. A key thing to note is that you should stop expanding everything once you hit Renown Rank B. This is because Promotion unlocks at that rank, and you should be pouring all of your resources into promoting your guys. It’s better to have 6 units of promoted lads than 10 units of comparative scrubs.

That’s all we have on Unicorn Overlord for now. Be sure to check back for more tips, tricks, and guides.