Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Catch The Spy | The Arisen’s Shadow Quest Guide

While progressing the story in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll randomly unlock the quest ‘The Arisen’s Shadow‘ while walking around the capital of Vernworth. Originally, it isn’t clear exactly what you need to do or how you’re meant to do it. Even if you spot the skulking figure in the distance following you, it really isn’t obvious how to catch him or what you’re meant to do with the hooded figure. If you’re lost, we’ll walk you through this surprisingly simple quest and how to complete it.

The Arisen’s Shadow | Quest Guide

Once you arrive in Vernworth during the main story, you’ll begin a series of quests for Knight Captain Brant. You’ll unlock these quests by meeting Brant at the tavern and talking to him at night. After completing some of these quests, ‘The Arisen’s Shadow‘ will randomly begin while walking around Vernworth.

How To Begin :

Complete at least one quest for Brant

then, begin exploring Vernworth. Often at night (or late in the day) a person in a hood will begin following you. The quest ‘The Arisen’s Shadow‘ will automatically start with no input from you.

This quest tasks you with capturing your shadow and finding out who he is. This is trickier than it sounds. This character will be following you around Vernworth permanently from this point on and spy on you — spotting him can be surprisingly difficult.

If you can’t spot the spy, try sprinting around randomly or in circle, double-backing and turning around often. Keep doing this in the Merchant Quarter until you spot an NPC sprinting as fast as he can away from you. That sprinting NPC is the enemy spy.

How To Catch The Spy :

: Once you see the spy, chase him around the city. He will only appear in Vernworth and tends to be seen at night.

Chase him and press the grab button [ RT / R2 ] to tackle the spy and hold him down.

] to tackle the spy and hold him down. You’ll need to get close to do this. If you’re too slow, remove armor and gear until you have an Average Load Carry Weight.

After catching the spy, they will ask you be let go. Don’t let them go — they’ll attack. Deal enough damage and Knight Captain Brant will automatically appear to help. He’ll take the spy away to the main guard house near the north entrance.

Talk to Brant again and you’ll learn that you need to wait several days for the interrogation to complete. Wait 7 days until the spy disappears from Brant’s room. To complete the quest, you’ll need to report to Brant at night in the tavern instead of in his office. A new main story quest will appear on his list of tasks — ask about the enemy spy to learn the truth behind the agent’s origins. Doing this will complete the quest and earn you a reward.

Reward: 4,000 g + 1,000 XP

Technically, this quest counts toward the main story quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 — but completing it is totally optional and can be skipped. You’ll fail this quest if you complete the coronation event before completing this quest.