Dragon’s Dogma 2: Learn The Truth Behind The Beggar | A Beggar’s Tale Quest Guide

Sit and let us tell you a tale.

In the center of Vernworth, you’ll encounter a strange beggar telling constant stories — and there’s a secret behind this odd NPC. To learn how to resolve this time-consuming quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, follow this guide for step-by-step instructions spoiling exactly how this beggar earns all his money.

This quest will basically automatically appear in your quest log as you progress through the story. If you’re sick of seeing it sitting there unfinished, here’s what you need to do to complete one of the strangest (and silliest) quests in the game. It’s very easy to screw this one up.

A Beggar’s Tale | Quest Guide

This quest tasks you with following a beggar and seeing where they go. Following them will reveal the secret behind their stories — and you’ll earn a big reward for a quest with no combat at all. The quest is located in the capital city of Vernworth and you’ll unlock this quest for exploring the Merchant Quarter during the day. You almost can’t miss it.

How To Begin :

: Go to the Vernworth Merchant Quarter during the day. A beggar will be telling a story near the defeated dragon statue.

during the day. A beggar will be telling a story near the defeated dragon statue. If you visit later, an NPC will ask where the beggar’s money comes from. This will begin the quest automatically.

To learn the beggar’s secret, you’ll need to follow them around town. The beggar makes several stops during the day and at night. Here’s quick rundown — you don’t actually need to follow the beggar to every location. If you know where he’s going, you can wait for him at each location ahead of his schedule.

Beggar’s Route : To solve this quest, you need to follow the Beggar. One of these locations is extremely important for solving the quest.

: To solve this quest, you need to follow the Beggar. One of these locations is extremely important for solving the quest. Starting Location : Merchant Quarter – At the statue. He spends almost all day here.

: Merchant Quarter – At the statue. He spends almost all day here. Second Location : Slums – Late in the day, he’ll leave the Merchant Quarter and go to the Slums. In the Slums, he orders rounds at Walter’s Tavern . He stays here until late at night.

: Slums – Late in the day, he’ll leave the Merchant Quarter and go to the Slums. In the Slums, he orders rounds at . He stays here until late at night. Third Location : Common Quarter – After leaving the tavern, he’ll go to a locked door in the Common Quarter. He’ll enter, lock the door, then leave after several minutes have passed. This is the house in the southeast corner of the Common Quarter.

: Common Quarter – After leaving the tavern, he’ll go to a locked door in the Common Quarter. He’ll enter, lock the door, then leave after several minutes have passed. This is the house in the southeast corner of the Common Quarter. Fourth Location: Noble Quarter – Last, the beggar will go to Baldwin’s Estate in the Noble Quarter. This is his home. Talk to his wife Hilda to reveal the truth. But just talking isn’t enough.

Talk to Hilda to reveal what’s going on with the beggar — but you need proof. One of the locations has a key item you need to resolve the quest.

Quest Solution : Go to the locked home in the Common Quarter. After the beggar leaves and switches clothes, he’ll leave behind the Beggar’s Garb item. Collect it.

: Go to the locked home in the Common Quarter. After the beggar leaves and switches clothes, he’ll leave behind the item. Collect it. Go to Baldwin’s Estate and talk to Hilda. Give her the Beggar’s Garb and she’ll ask you to return after several days.

Leave and come back after two days have passed. Hilda will reveal that the truth was revealed, and she’ll give you a reward for helping her. The Beggar will also stop telling stories in the Merchant Quarter — so that’s one less annoyance to hear every single time you explore during the day.

Reward : 900 XP + x3 Onyx

: 900 XP + x3 Onyx Onyx sell for 2,400 G each in Vermund only.

That’s another time-consuming quest complete. If you want to complete it easier, just wait at the tavern in the slums at night, then see where he goes — or better yet, stand in the southeast corner of the Common Quarter and you can grab his clothes.