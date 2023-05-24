Dragon’s Dogma 2 First Trailer Look Unveiled

There was plenty of hype and anticipation around the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma. The video game was released quite a few years ago, back in 2012, but we eventually got an enhanced version back in 2016. While this game had a following, it left fans waiting to see if Capcom would ever pick this game IP back up. Fortunately, last year it was officially unveiled that a sequel was coming out, and fans would soon get a look into the game.

Today that first look offered a brief trailer of what players could potentially expect. This trailer was followed by a post through the PlayStation Blog that offered a tad bit more information on the game. However, not too many details are available yet, so we’ll likely see more of Dragon’s Dogma 2 as the developers over at Capcom continue working through it. Nevertheless, players can expect another grand journey as it said that our protagonist would heed the call of completing a long-forgotten destiny.

Meanwhile, the game trailer did offer a look into plenty of battles you’ll be partaking in, which range from all sorts of different creatures. You’ll even get a look into some of the NPCs you’ll be meeting along the way. But again, we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer before the developers can further highlight more of the gameplay footage, characters, and enemies we might be battling against. That said, one bit of information from the YouTube video description alone might pique your interest.

There has been plenty of chatter online over artificial intelligence being used in video games. Some have been vocal against AI technology, while others view it as a useful tool to further bring out a more immersive experience. It’s noted in the video description that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is being developed using the latest graphics, physics, and artificial intelligence technologies. We don’t know just how much of the game is using AI technology or what aspects of the game developers over at Capcom are treating AI as a tool for development.

In the meantime, while we wait for more information to come out and even a release date, you can check out the first trailer released for Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the video we have embedded above.