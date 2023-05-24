Bungie Reveals Their Next Big Game Called Marathon

After ten years, Bungie is finally unveiling its completely new video game project. The developers, who are best known for bringing out the Halo franchise for Microsoft and, later on, Destiny, have a brand new game called Marathon. You might recognize that name if you’re a die-hard fan of Bungie or just happen to be a gamer from the 1990s. However, while Marathon might have been a franchise Bungie delivered decades ago, it’s not a title that will be directly connected. Instead, there will be some nods and slight indications of those installments, but everyone can enjoy this game even if they have never played the original Marathon series.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, we got more insight into Marathon. The video game was first unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase, although very few details were given out. We know this title is a PvP extraction-based game, so don’t expect a single-player campaign narrative to be attached. Instead, players will take the role of Runners, who are tossed into this new, unusual world in search of precious loot. From there, it’s like any other extraction game as you attempt to acquire the loot and reach a point to exit out of the area. But some storytelling will be unfolded; we just have to wait a bit longer before Bungie can dive a bit more into that component of the game.

An area that was touched on for this upcoming Marathon title was the ability for players to have their own means of controlling this world. Again, we didn’t get too many in-depth details here, but an example given is a player stumbling upon a trigger that can open up a brand new area of the map. This would then be open up to all players as it seems that we can expect more world-building and shifting of this landscape likely as the seasons progress through the game.

Unfortunately, we’re still a good ways off before Bungie can highlight more about this game and when it will be available. However, now that we know Marathon is in the works, Bungie can finally further showcase the positions open for game development. This means development for Marathon should progress much faster now that they don’t have to be too secretive about what projects developers might be working on.