Final Fantasy XVI Gets An Action-Packed Trailer During The PlayStation Showcase

Final Fantasy XVI is gearing up to release next month, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see this game again highlighted during the PlayStation Showcase. Final Fantasy XVI received a new showcase for the PlayStation community to further promote the title and its timed exclusive launch on the PlayStation 5. Of course, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, we have you covered.

In Final Fantasy XVI, the game is set in the land of Valisthea, which is divided between six different nations. However, a new blight soon threatened the world, which caused tensions to arise between the nations. Players are stepping into the role of Clive Rosenfield, who finds his kingdom destroyed. Now on a quest for revenge, players will embark on an emotional journey with Clive and his friends to end the madness ravaging the world.

This latest trailer was released to further hype up and give players more insight into the action-packed experience you’ll embark on. We get to watch as Clive and his friends fight off all sorts of enemies as they fight to take back control of their fate. But only time will tell if they will successfully cleanse Valisthea back to its proper self.

Again, Final Fantasy XVI is already set to launch next month. Before the PlayStation Showcase, the developers have continued to point out that the release is set for June 22, 2023. Of course, we also know that when this game does release into the marketplace, you’ll only find it available on the PlayStation 5. This won’t be forever, as it’s noted that this is a timed exclusive launch for the PlayStation 5. But we also know that the development studio has spent plenty of time optimizing the game specifically for the PlayStation 5 console. As a result, it will take quite a bit of time before Square Enix is ready to deliver a PC port.

With that said, you can at least catch the latest trailer, entitled the Salvation launch trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, in the video we have embedded above. We’re less than a month away, so it won’t be long now before we can step into the role of Clive and witness this new epic fantasy tale unfold.