Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Fierce Deity Set & Sword | Misko’s Treasure Guide

The Fierce Deity Set returns in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, putting even more power into your regular attacks. This rare and hard-to-find set requires careful exploration, and the only way to get your hands on the powerful sword is by collecting all three parts of the Fierce Deity Armor. Each one is hidden in a place only longtime fans will be familiar with — if you scoured every inch of Breath of the Wild like we did, finding these three locations wasn’t too difficult. For everyone else? It’s a nightmare. Check out the map locations below to make this quest easy.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Shrine Locations & Solutions | All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How To Get The Fierce Deity Armor & Sword

Go to the northwest Akkala Region and find the Foothill Stable. This is on the path northwest from Central Hyrule toward Tarrey Town. You’ll be able to easily spot the stable from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower to the north.

North of the Foothill Stable, enter the cave marked with a small camp called Cephla Lake Cave. Talk to the two adventurers outside the cave to discover the ‘Misko’s Cave of Chests‘ quest. Enter the cave — it’s full of chests, just like the quest name implies.

How To Complete Misko’s Cave of Chests: Use Ultrahand to pull the chests out of the ground and out of the wall on the north side of the cave. Keep opening chests and you’ll unlock the Ember Trousers. This will complete the quest and reveal a hidden message in a bottle.

Read the message in a bottle to begin ‘Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity‘ — this quest gives you three clues. You need to find all three pieces of the Fierce Deity Set, then return to Cephia Lake Cave while wearing all three pieces to earn the Fierce Deity Sword.

Clue #1 : Beneath the Bedchamber of Akkala’s red-crowned citadel.

: Beneath the Bedchamber of Akkala’s red-crowned citadel. Clue #2 : One in the skull’s left eye.

: One in the skull’s left eye. Clue #3: One in an old stump in Hyrule Field.

The Fierce Deity Set increases attack power — and the Fierce Deity Sword has a base damage of 38. Here’s where to find each piece of the set.

Fierce Deity Armor: Travel to the high Akkala Citadel Ruins where Domizuin Shrine is located. North of the shrine at the top of the tall castle spire, follow the red carpet to a corner of the ruins with a small crawlspace. Crouch and enter the space to find a hole leading to the chest containing this armor.

Fierce Deity Mask: Go to the skull-shaped crater northeast of Tarrey Town in the Akkala Region. There’s a tall pillar in the right eye. Dropping in from the top leads to Skull Lake Cave. Fight through the cave until you reach a large chamber with a Stalnox. Defeat it and you’ll spot the Misko’s Chest in the center of the room.

Fierce Deity Boots: In west Central Hyrule, go to the lake north of Mount Daphnes, west of Susuyai Shrine. Take the bridge to the Ancient Tree Stump and drop inside — drop down to the bottom of Ancient Tree Stump Cave and cut through the vines. Down the passage, climb all the way back up to reach the treasure blocked by another vine barrier.

Fierce Deity Sword Location: Travel to Cephla Lake Cave north of Foothills Stable — the same area where ‘Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity‘ quest began. If you’re wearing all three parts, a secret room will unlock. Open the chest inside to get the Fierce Deity Sword.

The full set and sword give Link a fearsome appearance — and plenty of attack power. The set can be upgraded to give good defense, and the extra attack power it provides can make it extremely useful. Especially against Silver Tier enemies that spawn as you level up.