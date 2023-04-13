Final Trailer For Tears Of The Kingdom Drops!

We’re officially in the “final countdown” of one of the most anticipated games in the last several years. The Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom arrives on May 12th, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it. Well, that’s not exactly true. Until a little while ago, the hype for the game was strong, but Nintendo had been so “mum” about the game that we knew precious little about the title as a whole. Then, Nintendo finally started to people back the layers to show us more. First, they did a gameplay Nintendo Direct. Then, today, they dropped the final trailer for the game.

So, what was in the trailer? Many things, and several that fans will be excited to talk about. The first is that, once again, we got a glimpse at the scale and scope that Tears of the Kingdom will present to players. We arguably got our best views of the numerous sky islands that Link can go to using his new abilities, and they will be filled with things to do.

But that’s not to say there aren’t things to do on the ground. We got numerous glimpses of the places Link can go to and the dungeons he must overcome.

Another thing we got a glimpse of was Zelda, who, after falling in a well-known cutscene, seems to have been found by a mysterious people teased in a previous trailer. We don’t know who they are, but they and Zelda will have a role to play in the battle to come. We even see what likely is one of the “tears of the kingdom” that the title alludes to. Not to mention, at the end of the trailer, Zelda notes that Link must “find her,” which implies she’s been taken somewhere that is currently out of Link’s reach.

But she wasn’t the only character that we saw. The new Champions that Link forged bonds with in the previous game are back, and some of them look different than how you remembered them in Breath of the Wild, showing that time has passed since the last game. Oh, and we got a clear shot at Ganondorf and how he hurts both Link and the Master Sword, so the story is slowly starting to piece itself together.

Outside of that, we got a menagerie of scenes and setpieces that will boggle the minds of gamers. The team at Nintendo clearly wanted to put all they could into this game, and we’ll get to enjoy it in less than a month.