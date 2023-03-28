The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets A Gameplay Demonstration

As unveiled yesterday, Nintendo has uploaded a brand new trailer showing off the gameplay footage for their next installment to The Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’ve been itching for that next major installment to follow after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you don’t have too much of a wait to endure. But while we wait for May 12, 2023, to roll around, we can at least get a look into the gameplay of this title thanks to series producer Eiji Aonuma.

It’s noted that this game world has changed since the last time we visited. One of the big components now is that Link can travel to landmasses floating high in the skies. These islands will have different manmade structures to explore and new enemies to fight. Fortunately, when you head into Tears of the Kingdom, you will have a few new abilities to make things a bit fresh. For instance, there is an ability to rewind time for an object. Another one of the abilities showcased quite a bit in this video demonstration is Fuse.

With Fuse, players will be able to attach different objects together. This could make anything from weapons to even vehicles. One example is attaching a boulder to a stick to create a stronger weapon against an enemy. Likewise, you can craft together a makeshift boat with Fuse to move around open bodies of water. Another ability highlighted within the game is called Ascend, which allows Link to ascend right through the ceiling. An example is that players can go through the roof of a cave system rather than using stamina to climb up the side of a mountain.

It should be quite exciting to see what objects players can craft together during their journey. Likewise, we’re sure that there are even more features and gameplay Nintendo is able to share as we approach The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s launch date. Again, if you haven’t already marked down your calendars, the game is set to launch on May 12, 2023. When it releases, you’ll find it available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. In the meantime, you can check out the gameplay demonstration from today in the video we have embedded in the video above.