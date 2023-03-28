Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Revealed

Almost as prevalent as all the rumors The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and what might happen in it were the rumors of the game getting a special console to go alongside it. Unlike certain rumors, these weren’t so far-fetched for a basic reason. Nintendo has released special Nintendo Switch systems in the past to highlight some of their biggest 1st and 3rd party games that were coming out. Sometimes they would even release special controls to make a “matching set,” if you will. Thankfully, after they did a Direct about the game, they confirmed that a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED would arrive before the game’s release.

To that end, they dropped a video highlighting the Nintendo Switch OLED, and you must admit, it looks pretty stylish. The green and gold system dazzles and will catch many people’s eyes. The Joy-Cons and back of the Switch OLED have unique patterns that tie into the game itself so people will love the references. Then, there is the dock where you house the Switch if you wish to play on the TV screen. It has the Tri-Force logo alongside some symbols, making the whole thing pop.

If you go to the full thread, you’ll notice that Nintendo is also releasing a special pro controller and carrying case, so you’ll have a “full set” to play the game with. Arguably the best part is that the system will be available on April 28th, a few weeks before the game comes out. That means you’ll have time to try and acquire one and put it “through its paces” before you get the game itself.

Speaking of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo fans were treated to a 10-minute gameplay preview of what the title would be like when it came out on May 12th. While no story elements were provided, we got a large view of the world and some of its systems. That includes a crafting system and the updates to the weapons systems fans asked for based on the previous title.

Nintendo is still keeping some things close to the vest, but that’s ok, given that they still have over a month before the game’s release. So we’ll likely get another trailer and possibly another Direct before the game’s launch on May 12th.

For some of you, you might want to save money now to get all the stuff attached to the title.