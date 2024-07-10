Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Coming to PC

The Switch version is due out next week.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launched for Apple Arcade in May 2023. Now, more fans of everyone’s favorite green sewer-dwelling fighters will get a chance to play the action roguelike, as the title isn’t only coming to Nintendo Switch this July–it’s coming to PC at the end of the year.

According to the game’s developers, the title will be available on Steam in Q4, 2024. Additionally, it was announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will support four-player local cooperative play at launch on the Switch.

In April, Super Evil Megacorp announced that the title would be released for the Switch in July.

“We’ve been listening to the community and their biggest request has been the addition of couch co-op so they can play with friends and family,” said Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding.

“Playing together is embedded in the DNA of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games and core to SEMC’s mission, and with Splintered Fate, we went the extra mile to ensure the co-op feature was available for the Switch immediately at launch. We will continue to listen to the community and improve the game over time based on player feedback.”

Super Evil Megacorp is currently developing a game based on Rebel Moon for Netflix.

"The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan in their first roguelike adventure, traveling through reality-bending portals to rescue their kidnapped master, Splinter," the game's synopsis reads.