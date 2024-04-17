Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Coming to Switch

The game is currently only available for Apple Arcade.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launched for Apple Arcade in May 2023. Now, more fans of everyone’s favorite green sewer-dwelling fighters will get a chance to play the action roguelike when it comes to the Nintendo Switch this July.

The announcement was made during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase stream. Check out a trailer for the game below:

“At Super Evil we aspire to make incredible shared gaming moments, and we are very excited to bring Splintered Fate to Switch to allow more players to play together with family and friends both at home and on the go. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Paramount Game Studios in delivering many more updates and thrills as part of our long-term commitment to the game and our players,” said developer Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding. “Splinter missing is just the start!”

Players can enjoy the game solo or online with up to three friends in drop-in/drop-out co-op play.

"The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan in their first roguelike adventure, traveling through reality-bending portals to rescue their kidnapped master, Splinter," the game's synopsis reads.

Super Evil Megacorp is currently developing a game based on Rebel Moon for Netflix.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is currently available to play on Apple Arcade. It will be released for Nintendo Switch in July as a timed console exclusive.