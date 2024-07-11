Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Gets First Gameplay Trailer

The TMNT has been getting a lot of attention recently, and for the right reasons. Many games featuring them have either been coming out, getting announced, or getting ported to other systems so that other people can enjoy them. It’s not hard to see why, as you can make a great game with them rather easily so long as you have the right dev team behind it. For those who liked the recent animated movie that came out, Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is the game for you. This new adventure that arrives in October has just gotten its announcement/gameplay trailer, and it sets up the adventures you’ll soon go on with your favorite turtles.

As narrated by April O’Neill, the game takes place after the movie. The former head of the mutants, Super Duper Fly, has been beaten, and one would think that New York City would be safe. However, as April reveals, that’s not the case at all. Instead, the city has suddenly gotten a brand new string of mutants that have taken over the place, and that means that Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo will have to come out of the sewers to see what they can do to stop them!

As the gameplay shows, it’ll be a mix of exploration and action, which is what most TMNT fans would want from a game like this. Just as important, you’ll be able to take on the whole game on your own with your favorite turtle, or you can choose to team up with some friends and bring the whole family together to face the new mutants. Based on the designs we’re seeing, they’re truly bringing some fresh faces to the mix. However, the ending seems to tease that some old faces might be coming back as well.

Everyone’s favorite crime-fighting brothers are back!🐢



With action-packed combat, hilarious antics, and a whole lot of pizza, Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is coming to #NintendoSwitch on October 18! 🎮🍕 pic.twitter.com/HGc34OP9rv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 11, 2024

We’ll have to wait until October 18th to see if Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed lives up to the hype. The movie itself did decently in theaters and has already gotten a sequel greenlit, but there were some who thought that this take on the beloved ninja was a bit too “childish,” especially in how the TMNT sounded. The visuals were felt to be mostly impressive, but not to the same unique quality as a certain film featuring Spider-Man.

Regardless, if you were a fan of that, you might want to get this game when it releases, if for no other reason than you love being a turtle.