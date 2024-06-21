TMNT: Splintered Fate Gets Switch Release Date

The game is currently available on Apple Arcade.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launched for Apple Arcade in May 2023 to plenty of fanfare. Now, even more fans of everyone’s favorite green sewer-dwelling fighters will get a chance to play the action roguelike when it comes to the Nintendo Switch on July 17.

Check out the new release date trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate below:

Players can enjoy the game solo or online with up to three friends in drop-in/drop-out co-op play.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, the award-winning game that has received over 22,000 five out of five player reviews, puts players in full control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo in an all-new story co-written by SEMC Creative Director Kevin Michael Johnson and legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book author Tom Waltz,” the game’s description reads.

“Featuring Super Evil’s unique, fluid combat style mixed with strategic and surprising roguelike gameplay, the result is a fresh Turtles experience with scores of replayability. The game features fast-flowing combat, a diverse build system that will allow players to build the elemental-infused Teenage Turtle of their dreams, bodacious co-op capabilities, and improved visual design, graphics, and audio quality.”

The game was announced to be headed to the Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in April.

“At Super Evil we aspire to make incredible shared gaming moments, and we are very excited to bring Splintered Fate to Switch to allow more players to play together with family and friends both at home and on the go. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Paramount Game Studios in delivering many more updates and thrills as part of our long-term commitment to the game and our players,” said developer Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding following the initial Switch announcement. “Splinter missing is just the start!”