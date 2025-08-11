Javelin Anti Cheat Blocks 330,000 Cheaters From Battlefield 6’s Beta

EA also explains they know Secure Boot is not a panacea.

EA has revealed how Javelin has held up during Battlefield 6’s Open Beta so far.

Why EA Is Talking About Javelin

Before the open beta launched, Battlefield Studios spoke about Javelin, Battlefield 6’s anti-cheat system. Battlefield’s system does some things similarly to Call of Duty’s RICOCHET. Notably, both are introducing Secure Boot to secure gaming PCs as soon as they boot up.

But when the beta started, players complained that cheaters were getting in. Those players alleged that Secure Boot in particular was not effective.

EA Touts Javelin’s Achievements

AC, a member of Javelin’s staff, updated fans about their Battlefield anti-cheat efforts. They touted these achievements:

Javelin has prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls.

You’ve reported 44,000 instances of potential cheaters during day one and another 60,000 so far today.

We are already using these with our own Gameplay Integrity team to add and improve our detections for Battlefield 6. They are also working with the Battlefield Positive Play team, to actively remove those reported we confirm to be cheaters.

Javelin Explains Why They Use Secure Boot

AC also explained how they see and use Secure Boot. In their words:

On Secure Boot, I want to be clear that Secure Boot is not, and was not intended to be a silver bullet.

Secure Boot is how you’re helping us build up our arsenal. It’s another barrier that helps us make it harder for cheat developers to create cheat programs, and makes it easier for us to detect it when they do.

There are certain signals that we can only trust when Secure Boot is enabled, which we spoke of before in our previous posts…

Anti-Cheat Is A Marathon, Not A Sprint

AC concludes with this assertion:

Anti-Cheat isn’t one and done, it’s an ever evolving battlefield, and what has worked for us previously or in different games doesn’t always work in all of them.

Looking at it this way, Javelin’s actions and decisions make more sense. They don’t arrogantly think they can throw money at the problem to fix it. The point of the whole Javelin program is to constantly guard cheating.

EA and Activision properly see that cheating is a fundamental issue to their games. It harms how much players enjoy playing. Of course, it also ultimately affects these companies’ bottom line.

But we can see that these companies make a product for the general public. They’re incentivized to keep consumers happy, at least most of the time. Ultimately, Javelin and RICOCHET have their role in keeping consumers happy.