Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Film Will Be An Original Story “Obedient To The Lore Of The Games”

The next Resident Evil movie is going to do it again.

Zach Cregger has revealed he won’t be retelling any story from the original Resident Evil games for his upcoming movie. Cregger told Inverse:

Let me say this: this is not breaking the rules of the games. I am the biggest worshiper of the games, so I’m telling a story that is a love letter to the games and follows the rules of the games.

It is obedient to the lore of the games, it’s just a different story. I’m not going to tell Leon’s story, because Leon’s story is told in the games. [Fans] already have that.

Why Is This Controversial?

Capcom hired director Paul WS Anderson to make a Resident Evil film in 2002, later becoming a five film series. These movies did not follow the games’ story or tone, but became hugely successful. Like Hasbro, Capcom created a problem with a blockbuster series that turned off their loyal older fans, but created a completely different one.

Capcom reversed course with a reboot that was closer to the source material in 2021. But Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was a mixed bag. Some critics say it’s proof that the source material is ‘impossible’ to adapt. But this adaptation also takes some liberties with that material. Overall, the verdict is that the production simply didn’t make something scary and entertaining enough.

It Could Be Different This Time

There’s reason to trust Zach Cregger over Paul WS Anderson and the prior reboot. Cregger is a hot commodity for his horror films Barbarian (2022) and Weapons (2025). Cregger is not a ‘perfect’ director, but he’s a fresh face in Hollywood with inventive new ideas. Cregger’s name alone could be enough to elevate this Resident Evil movie on its own.

Cregger also just made his assurances that his movie will ‘follow the rules of the games.’ He could be looking at this the way Capcom themselves thought of reinventing the wheel with Resident Evil Village.

This Movie Could Be A Breakout Hit – The Way The Original Resident Evil Movies Were Not

Cregger’s Barbarian received numerous critical accolades. We can respect Anderson wanting to just make a fun action franchise with his Resident Evil movies. But Cregger could give Capcom something else.

Both Bethesda and Naughty Dog have received their accolades for their show adaptations of Fallout and The Last Of Us. Capcom can hope that Cregger’s Resident Evil will also get critical acclaim. It’s a genuinely reasonable expectation, but it’s now up to Cregger and Sony Pictures to deliver.