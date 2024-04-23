Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wrath of the Mutants Gets Launch Trailer on Switch

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll notice that a certain set of turtles have been getting plenty of attention in the gaming space recently. After all, just last week, an Apple Arcade game featuring the TMNT was announced for consoles at long last. And today, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wrath of the Mutants has come out on systems like the Nintendo Switch. To that end, Nintendo has dropped a special launch trailer for the arcade title, like an actual arcade machine, and it looks like something that fans of the 2012 Nickelodeon series will want to take part in.

We made sure to mention the 2012 series for a specific reason: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wrath of the Mutants is based on that all-time great show, including its visual style, the voice acting within it, and the Mutants you’ll meet within the game. The 2012 show served as an incredible reboot of sorts to the franchise and delivered some fresh twists to the franchise that fans adored for many seasons. Plus, it had a unique visual style via its CGI and color palette that really helped it pop. Regardless, this title will stand out from other recent TMNT titles because it’s a 3D side-scrolling beat’em up instead of a 2D one.

Take control of Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph and unleash turtle power with your friends in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants! Available now on #NintendoSwitch!



As for the game itself, you’ll play as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Rafael as you go through New York City in an attempt to stop the Foot Clan from taking over, including taking on classic characters like Bebop, Rocksteady, Fishface, Rahzar, Krang, Baxter Stockman, and, of course, The Shredder.

The twist with the console version is that there will be more to do. For example, they’ve given players three new stages to play on, thus giving them an expanded experience. If that’s not enough, you’ll have SIX new boss battles to put your skills to the test! Plus, as the trailer shows, one of those boss battles will be with the 2012 version of the Super Shredder, which was one of their most intense fights ever!

As an arcade-style adventure, you’ll progress through each level and take on enemies as they come at you. Like others of this type, you’ll have the ability to bring in three other friends so you can control the entire TMNT crew and defeat foes with ease. You can even unleash superattacks for each turtle to truly level the playing field.

If you decide to buy the game, it will cost $30. Oh, and it doesn’t come with free pizza. Sorry!