New Final Fantasy VII Characters Will Get “Curtain Call” In Final Remake Entry

The Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth titles have gotten many people’s attention ever since their release. First, the 2020 release shocked everyone with how good it looked and played and how much the Square Enix team expanded the Midgar sections to feel like a solo game while also being part of a larger narrative. Then, with the more recent release, fans were blown away by how Gaia looked, the great amount of detail that was put into the world, the various gameplay elements and scenes they could partake in, etc. Now, fans eagerly await the third entry to “wrap things up” in a big way.

However, that has raised many questions about what would be awaiting them in the third title. After all, the second game, without any spoilers, has really confused fans via its ending and some of its plot points in between. Just as important, many people are curious how certain “lesser characters” that were added to the game will fare. In an interview with Frontline Japan, team members Iwaki Hiroaki, Nojima Kazushige, and Toriyama Motomu noted that the final entry in the “remake saga” would serve not only as an ending but as a “curtain call” for all the characters within it. That means characters like Chadley, Roche, and others who are either in all three games or have a certain part within the overarching story will get a definitive “ending” to their tale.

That’s good to hear, as loose ends are something fans are already dreading with the third remake of Final Fantasy VII, and they don’t want to have more attached to other characters. More than likely, some of the “curtain calls” will be short and sweet, like with Chadley knowing his efforts brought down Shinra or something of the like. We’ll just have to wait and see what the team have in mind for these endings.

To that end, Tetsuya Nomura recently noted that it’s possible we could see the final remake saga entry out by 2027. He noted that things were going faster because they had already written out the story for the third game, the voice actors were getting ready to record, and they had the same development team going from the second game to the third. If that’s the case, we could hear more about it sooner rather than later.

Many hope the second entry in the remake saga will soon be available on the PC, and they expect Square Enix to announce that sooner rather than later, too.