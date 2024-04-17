Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Heavy Armor Public Event?

Already, Call of Duty: Warzone is home to a host of Public Events. Another one is set to raise the intensity of Warzone battles known as Heavy Armor and here is what it entails.

As the name suggests, Heavy Armor is centered around armor plates. It bumps up the time to kill when activated, so make sure you have a loadout ready for the event.

Warzone Heavy Armor Public Event explained

If Heavy Armor is active, a message will pop up at the very beginning of your match. An extra armor plate will be equipped for the duration of the match. Thanks to this Public Event, every operator will experience the following benefits:

This increases your Operator’s Armor Hit Points from 150 to 200.

The extra plate slot is applied no matter the plate carrier type you have equipped (standard 3-plate, Communications Vest, Medic Vest, Stealth Vest, or Tempered Plate Carrier).

You begin the match with an additional plate equipped.

Except for the Tempered Plate Carrier, you have four filled plates at the start of a match. 200 Health, 50 Health per plate.

The Tempered Plate Carrier, if equipped, has three plates, with the third one partially filled at the start of a match. A full Tempered Plate Carrier has 200 Health, 66.7 Health per plate.

Adjust your tactics accordingly, as this Public Event allows you to last longer between re-plating and lengthens the TTK and ammo expenditure when downing foes.

It’s worth noting that Heavy Armor activates randomly and is exclusive to Rebirth Island Resurgence. If you’re playing any other map, you won’t encounter the event, but that doesn’t mean it won’t make its way into other playlists in the future.

Warzone will get the Heavy Armor Public Event with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded on May 1, 2024.