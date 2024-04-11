MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker

Thanks to the roll out of weekly challenges, the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone have a fresh feel to them with the launch of new aftermarket parts. The latest option goes by the name of the JAK Jawbreaker and here is how to unlock it in MW3 and Warzone.

The JAK Jawbreaker sounds like a Call of Duty player’s worst nightmare. If shotguns weren’t powerful enough, this conversion kit turns the KV Broadside into an automatic battle rifle.

How to unlock the JAK Jawbreaker in MW3 and Zombies

To add the JAK Jawbreaker to your armory, you must complete any of the five Week 2 challenges listed below.

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator quickscope kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 20 Operator kills with a scope equipped to a Suppressed Recommended Shotgun

Get 10 Operator longshot kills with the KV Broadside

Get 5 Operator kingslayer kills in a single match 10 times

Get 20 Operator clean kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 15 Operator double kills with Recommended Weapons

Get 15 Operator quickscope kills shortly after sprinting with a Recommended Shotgun

Zombies

Get 500 kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Speed Cola is active

Get 250 kills with a Recommended Epic rarity or higher Pistol

Get 150 kills with a Recommended Weapon in the High Threat Zone

Get 5 Mimic kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 200 Fire Damage kills with a Shotgun

Get 10 Kills with a Recommended Shotgun without taking damage 30 times

Get 200 hipfire kills with a Recommended Shotgun

How to unlock the JAK Jawbreaker in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industries Harbor, Chemical Engineering)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Prison, Headquarters, Factory)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Dock and Control Center)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the South-West Region (Stronghold and Living Quarters)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, perform a Squad Assemble 7 times

In Warzone, complete 20 Contracts

As long as you’ve got the KV Broadside to its maximum level, you’ll be able to instantly equip the JAK Jawbreaker and begin mowing down anything in your path!