Rumor: Does No Man’s Sky Data Confirm That PS5 Pro Can’t Go To 4K?

We understand why gamers are up in arms, even if it’s a rumor for a console that hasn’t been announced yet.

No Man’s Sky datamining has yielded interesting data on, of all things, the PlayStation 5 Pro.

We credit Okami13 for directing attention on this information, but the datamining really came from ThatBomberBoi, both sharing their information on Twitter.

ThatBomberBoi shared a screenshot of the graphical presets for No Man’s Sky, that comes with the label Trinity. We know that Trinity is the internal codename for the PlayStation 5 Pro, so it looks like Hello Games has put in those settings for their title well in advance.

Now, the point of interest in here is the setting named LowestDynamicResScalingFactor. No Man’s Sky is set on dynamic resolution by default, which means that it will sacrifice resolution for performance when necessary.

In the original presets, LowestDynamicResScalingFactor is set to 0.6. That means the internal 4K resolution of the game, or 2160p, is multiplied by 0.6 % to get its lowest possible resolution, 1296p. For Trinity, the LowestDynamicResScalingFactor is 0.8. That means No Man’s Sky on the PlayStation 5 Pro may not be able to maintain a steady 4K, or 2160p resolution. At its lowest, it can go down to 1728p.

Fans have made a lot of interpretations and evalutions of this data, and we will do the same. For one, since this information was datamined, we don’t know if it will be the same by the time that No Man’s Sky does launch on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

There are so many other factors in that as well. For example, Hello Games, being a comparatively smaller studio to their AAA peers, may simply need more time to come to grips with the PlayStation 5 Pro and optimize it perfectly. On another end, if No Man’s Sky can’t reach that resolution yet, it’s possible that Hello Games could get it there by the time the console launches. As of right now, we don’t know when the PlayStation 5 Pro is launching, or when No Man’s Sky will be available for the platform.

But of course, everyone knows why this is such a hot topic for debate. Sony promised that the PlayStation 5 would be capable of delivering games with a 4K 60 FPS performance. While the hardware supposedly can do this, nearly all developers have chosen to split options for players, to prioritize either a 60 FPS framerate or 4K resolution.

That’s a promise that wasn’t met, and perhaps not entirely because of Sony. Well, that’s what we would say if Sony’s own games did not also do that. So maybe fans feel they were cheated by a promise that was broken, and maybe they’re right to feel that way.

If the PlayStation 5 Pro can’t accomplish what Sony promised with the original model, it will just be another reason for their consumers to feel that they were lied to. So if this console does come out as it has been long rumored, Sony has to be sure that it can actually deliver on these promises.