Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 in the Works at Universal

When the first Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action film began filming in 2022, fans of the jumpscare-heavy horror series were thrilled. Excited to see how their favorite animatronics would appear on the silver screen, people arrived at theaters in droves late last year, making the film an easy success. Today, it was announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is getting a sequel in the fall of 2025.

The news was confirmed during Universal Pictures’ CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, although no story details or cast members were announced.

“I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next,” said star Josh Hutcherson earlier this year.

Although the film was panned across the board, it managed to become a success in its own right, aided by its decision to release around Halloween. Young fans of the series were ready to throw their support at the project no matter what—something that will likely happen with the sequel as well.

Filming for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2024.

The main Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise consists of nine games developed by Scott Cawthon. The first was released in 2014 and quickly gained a large following, leading to sequels, merchandise, books, and fangames.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in theaters on October 27, 2023. It grossed nearly $300 million at the box office with a tiny budget of only $20 million, making it a commercial success despite overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics.