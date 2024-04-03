MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the FJX Horus Submachine Gun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 has arrived and it wouldn’t be a new season without fresh weapons making their way into the loot pool. The FJX Horus has joined the submachine gun category and it’s able to deal a lot of damage to anyone who crosses your path. Before you use it, you must spend some time unlocking it.

Activision has described the FJX Horus as the following, “versatility is the name of the game with this machine pistol SMG, a favorite of those who like to pack a punch on the run. This weapon has an incredible fire rate and class-leading mobility, and handling help mitigates the recoil control.”

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the MORS Sniper Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 3 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan |

How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone

The FJX Horus can be obtained by reaching Sector 8 of the Season 3 battle pass. This is a free sector, so you can get your hands on the submachine gun by simply levelling up and making your way towards the relevant sector using battle pass tokens.

Once the FJX Horus is in your arsenal, there are 18 weapon levels to work through which will unlock various attachments and camos.

Usually, there would be a bundle containing a blueprint of the latest weapons waiting in the store, allowing fans to use the gun straight away. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least not at launch. For now, the only way to get the FJX Horus is through the battle pass, but the chances are that a blueprint will become available to purchase at a later date.

There are many viable submachine options in MW3 and Warzone, so it’ll be interesting to see where this new addition will feature in the current meta.