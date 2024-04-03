Hollow Knight: Skilsong Has Officially Been Rated In South Korea

The new Hollow Knight game, Silksong has officially bee rated in South Korea ahead of its release, which isn’t supposed to be until sometime late 2024. However, the game has gone through many delays which has people wondering if this release date will actually stick.

Back in February, the game was rated once before that i was suitable for agers 12 and over. A tweet on Twitter also shows that players will be able to play Hollow Knight: Sliksong on day 1 using Xbox Game Pass.

People started noticing thi rating shortly after Microsoft posted the page for Hollow Knight: Silksong on their storefront for Xbox. This is allowing players to add it to their wishlist to then see when the game will be released, but also so players can be notified to download it on day 1 from the Game Pass.

Here is some more information about the game:

“Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak,” reads the blurb for the video game.

“As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.”