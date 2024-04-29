Square Enix Offering Special Gaming and Item Deals For Golden Week!

Who doesn’t love a good deal? After all, we all like to save money when we can, right? Luckily for us, Japan is celebrating its “Golden Week,” where many holidays come together to create a relaxing period for the Japanese people. They celebrate in various ways, and one such way is for companies like Square Enix to offer discounts on their products for players around the world. To that end, the sale has been going on for a few days now and will continue until May 8th! So, if you’re looking to get some cool things from the company, now is the time!

“But what are they offering that I might want?” you might ask. First off, they’re offering discounts on a variety of items, both gaming and not. For example, Final Fantasy XVI is getting a discount where you can get it as low as $24.99! Or, if you’ve ever wanted to sit on a Moogle, you can get a special square cushion of one for $15! Yes, it’s weird, but we’re not here to judge.

They’re also offering numerous soundtracks from many of their titles, as well as keychains featuring some fan-favorite characters!

If that’s not enough for you, how about some special statues of your favorite Final Fantasy VII characters and items? One such item is a highly detailed Zack Fair statue that’s on sale for $108. Or, if you just want the Buster Sword as a digital clock, you can get a detailed version of that for $139. Why is an alarm clock more expensive than a statue? We’ve learned not to ask such questions.

Looking for something more on the ‘cute’ side? Then you might look into getting a special Elpis flower light, which fans will know as the kind of flower that Aerith gave Cloud. Or, for fans of The World Ends With You, there’s a special plushie of Mr. Mew that you can get for $30!

Seriously, if you’re a fan of any of Square Enix’s franchises, they have something for you here. There are dolls, statues, tapestries, games on sale, smartphone cases, and so much more! It’d seriously take a while for us to go through all the items and showcase their value and coolness.

The overwhelming number of things on sale aside, it’s nice to see a company take Golden Week to special levels to ensure that everyone can participate, even if they’re not from Japan. You might want to check out other developers/publishers and see if they are offering Golden Week deals, too.