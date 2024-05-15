Palworld Developers “Hate” The Game Being Put Up Against Helldivers

Palworld’s manager of game design and community Bucky has said that it is “heartbreaking” according to GamesRadar, for the developers to see that the survival game is being used in a way to compare it to “2010 era ‘console war’ updoot farming.” This also comes from the game being put against Helldivers 2.

Just this week, it was officially released and confirmed that Helldivers 2 which is exclusive to only PC and PS5 and has become Sony’s fastest-selling game of all time to this date, which still comes after the many boycotting the game after the game requiring a Sony account to play the game even on PC – this soon being changed after many were outwardly upset about the issues.

Helldivers has currently sold 12 million units so far, which means it has beaten the record of God of War Ragnarok. With this progressing, people have been comparing the fast selling game to Palworld, which was also a fast selling game that sold 15 million copies on Steam and 10 million on Xbox all within the first month of its release.

Bucky went on to openly share: “I hate everything about this post and the replies on it.” He then continues, “Breaks my heart to see our name used in pursuit of 2010 era ‘console war’ updoot farming on Twitter. Heartbreaking. Think of all the time you could have been gaming instead of doing…this.”

Palworld is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S and PC.